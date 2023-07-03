All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A vehicle led law enforcement on a chase over 100 mph through four counties in East Texas before crashing on Sunday.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:56 p.m. a red 7 series BMW driving 20 over the posted speed limit began evading officers patrolling Loop 436 when they attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the BMW reportedly took the Hwy 59 exit ramp at 65 mph, ran the stop sign and continued onto Hwy 59N.

Deputies pursued the vehicle as it increased to over 100 mph and began weaving through other vehicles on the roadway.

As the chase crossed into Harrison County, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers joined the chase. Law enforcement deployed spike strips inside Marshall city limits but the driver avoided them.

The driver continued through Marion County, where they avoided spike strips placed inside Jefferson city limits. Panola County units disengaged from the chase at the Marion/Cass County line.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers continued to chase the BMW, and law enforcement deployed more spike strips near Linden. Officials say the driver hit the spike strips but continued to flee from deputies.

The vehicle entered Atlanta city limits and crashed at the intersection of FM 249 and Co. Rd. 4809. Officials say the driver attempted to flee on foot, but deputies quickly captured him.

Law enforcement identified the driver as Quantrail Demetress Parker, Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri. They reportedly found a large amount of illegal substances inside the BMW, which was registered to a marijuana dispensary in the St. Louis area.

Authorities booked Parker into the Cass County Detention Center.