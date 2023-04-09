SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high speed chase early Saturday evening in Shreveport killed one man and another is hospitalized with life-threatening-injuries.

Police said they were trying to make a traffic stop on a Blue Hyundai when the driver led them on a chase south on I-49.

The pursuit ended under I-49 after the Hyundai crashed on the Hollywood Avenue ramp.

The adult male passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and another was brought to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The Hyundai was stolen and police said they found a stolen gun inside the vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.