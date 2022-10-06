Adrian Cunningham, 43, was arrested by Bossier Sheriff’s Office for child pornography. (Courtesy: Bossier Sherriff’s Office)

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office arrested a Haughton man for possessing child pornography Thursday.

BPSO said in a release Thursday that 43-year-old Adrian Cunningham was arrested after detectives received a tip that he possessed child pornography. During their investigation, detectives recovered images of prepubescent juveniles as young as two-years-old.

Police say after Cunningham was read his rights, he confessed that the images belonged to him. Cunningham is booked into Bossier Max on nine counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $90,000.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children should contact the Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office at 318-965-2203.