HARRISON, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man and woman in Harrison County underwent emergency surgeries after both were found shot following a domestic dispute.

According to a press release, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a distraught female asking for help on Sunday Morning.

The dispatcher spoke to the woman briefly and could hear a male voice in the background saying, “No, no.” – however, the call abruptly ended after seven seconds.

They were able to reestablish a connection with the caller and determined their address to be in Longview, Texas.

After the call ended for the second time, Harrison County’s communications called back and spoke to ‘what appeared to be an emotionally distraught male’ who wanted to end his life before the call ended.

HCS Dispatchers reestablished for the third time to speak to the male who dominated the conversation stating that ‘no one shot anybody’ before the call ended.

According to the press release, approximately five minutes after the initial call, officers arrived on the scene to find a responsive female with a gunshot wound to her upper right leg.

In the passenger seat, they found an unresponsive male who appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the head.

During preliminary investigations, HCS identified the female caller as 45-year-old Shelly M. Cantrell and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Charles W. Rodgers.

Officers determined the quarrel followed a verbal altercation while driving down the road.

HCS Office stated that both Cantell and Rogers were stabilized and transported to local hospitals where they underwent emergency surgery.

HCS’s Office Criminal Investigation Division states the incident is currently under investigation.