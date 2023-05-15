All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect that escaped into the woods after a traffic stop over the weekend.

Officials say a deputy caught a vehicle going more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone and pulled them over. Four passengers were inside the vehicle. While they were interviewing the driver, a passenger reportedly took off on foot and ran into a heavily wooded area.

A Hallsville police officer stayed with the remaining passengers while the deputy gave chase. They were unable to locate the passenger and took the driver and two of the passengers into custody.

Officers charged Cesar Gonzalez, 22, of Marshall, TX, with reckless driving and charged Oscar Espinal, 21, and Allen Mesar, 30, of Shreveport with minor traffic infractions. They booked the suspects into the Harrison County Jail.

Authorities say they do not yet know the identity of the escaped passenger.