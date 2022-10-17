HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man Sunday after they say he assaulted people with a vehicle and a knife and set a camper on fire.

Around 2:22 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to multiple emergency calls about the attack on P.R. 3454. The caller informed authorities Jeffery Wade Berry of Naples assaulted two people with a vehicle, wounded one person with a knife, and intentionally set a camper on fire. They told authorities Berry may have fled in a red Honda Accord.

As deputies neared the intersection of P.R. 3454 and Lansing Switch, they found Berry in the Accord. They detained Berry while EMS treated the three victims. Meanwhile, the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department rushed to extinguish the fire in the camper.

One victim was flown to Christus Mother Francis Tyler, while EMS took the other two to Christus Good Shepherd Longview for treatment.

Investigators executed two search warrants on the property and interviewed witnesses of the attack. Due to the information that the suspect intentionally set the camper on fire, the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Deputies in Harrison County arrest suspect in arson, vehicular assault (Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

Multi-victim assault in Harrison County (Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Berry and booked him into the HSCO jail. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, one count of assault family violence causing bodily injury, and arson.

Two victims were released from the hospital Sunday. Officials say the third is in stable condition. The assault and arson remain under investigation.