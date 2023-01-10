SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was arrested after police seized guns and narcotics on Friday.

Marcus Thomas, 40. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Department, members of the Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

Police say 40-year-old Marcus Thomas was arrested at the end of the investigation that led to the seizure of a shotgun, three rifles, three pistols, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a half-liter of codeine, and multiple doses of alprazolam.

Thomas was charged as follows:

One count of possession with intent to distribute schedule one

One count of possession with intent to distribute schedule two (meth)

One count of possession with intent to distribute schedule two (crack)

One count of possession with intent to distribute schedule two (powder)

One count of possession with intent to distribute schedule four (codeine)

One count of possession with intent to distribute schedule four (Alprazolam)

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance