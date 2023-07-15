SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Witnesses reported seeing two males open gunfire outside the Phoenix nightclub injuring multiple people in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning.

According to Shreveport police, they responded to a call around 2:29 a.m. of reported gunfire in the 400 block of Commerce Street.

Two gunmen were seen, both Black males, one wearing a black hoodie and the other in a black hoodie. They reportedly fled on foot. The shooting injured multiple people who were transported to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport for treatment.

Some of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening. One adult male died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any information about this incident should be reported to the Shreveport Police Department.