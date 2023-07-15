SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial for a Shreveport man accused of robbery and attempted manslaughter at a popular Mexican restaurant in 2017 concluded with guilty verdicts.

A Caddo Parish jury found Devonta Davis guilty on both charges after deliberating for less than an hour.

Davis, 23, was on trial for the incident that happened on July 29, 2017, in the back of El Compadre Mexican Restaurant on King’s Avenue. Through testimony, jurors learned that Davis and an accomplice waited for the victim to exit the restaurant.

When the victim walked outside Davis and his partner approached the woman and demanded her purse at gunpoint. The woman’s son attempted to defend her, was shot in the chest, and suffered wounds that were considered life-threatening.

After several surgeries and months of rehabilitation, the victim made a full recovery.

Davis and his accomplice fled the scene on bicycles which they later abandoned in a field along the ditch line in the neighborhood that surrounds the restaurant. The victim’s purse, wallet, and cell phone were recovered from the fields.

Officers also recovered bloody clothing that belonged to Davis, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Davis’ accomplice pled guilty in a separate trial to charges that they were “principal to the armed robbery”.

Sentencing is set for August 28, Davis faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted manslaughter conviction and up to 99 years for the armed robbery.