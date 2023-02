SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Greenwood Police Department is searching for two suspects they say stole merchandise from a local store.

Authorities say the two suspects took a trash can full of items from the Tractor Supply Co. and drove away.

Police searching for Tractor Supply theft suspects (Greenwood Police Department)

Both suspects and the red truck they left in can be seen in surveillance footage obtained by police. Authorities say they fled westbound on Hwy 80 towards Texas.