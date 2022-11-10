SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Greenwood arrested an elderly man Thursday when they discovered he is a sex offender that did not register.

Assistant Chief Steele and the Chief’s Secretary Ashley helped an elderly Korean War a couple of months ago who needed adequate housing. Contact with the VA uncovered he was not receiving some of the benefits he earned due to his military service.

Officials discovered the man is a convicted sex offender this week. Although he must register until 2038, he did not register with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department. He has been living in Greenwood since Jan. 2022.

Officers arrested him on Thursday, and he will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He is facing charges for failure to register as a sex offender.