Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person.

The victim was declared dead on the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department, and officers on the scene noted that the victim had severe head trauma.

Detectives were called and determined that the victim’s fatal injuries were caused by his grandson 25-year-old Dalton Robinson. Investigators secured a warrant for Robinson’s arrest.

He was found around 7 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with second-degree murder.