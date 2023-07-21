CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand jury handed down several indictments on Wednesday including one charging a man with an attempted carjacking that turned fatal in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Edduin Silva of Shreveport is charged with the slaying of 35-year-old Amaya Jacobs on April 25.

First responders found that Jacobs had been shot multiple times and was deceased. Her vehicle was in the middle of the roadway at Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive. It is believed that Jacobs was the victim of an attempted carjacking.

Silva is charged with second-degree murder and resisting a police officer with force or violence related to his arrest concerning Jacobs’ shooting. He is held in the Caddo Correctional Center, his bond is set for $550,000 for the offenses.

Additionally, three men were indicted on rape charges in two separate cases which were returned under seal with limited details due to the nature of incidents.

One indictment charges Claude Capers, 26.

The other indictment charges 47-year-old Tyrone Pickrom and 34-year-old Demarquis Davis were charged in the second rape case.