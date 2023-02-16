LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted Alvin Kamara and three others for an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident outside of a Strip nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

The grand jury indicted the four men Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects.

When some elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana. Videos and an audio recording taken in an SUV after the reported assault have not been released. The lawsuit includes still images from surveillance video and transcription of the recording.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” the lawsuit claims.

“[Kamara] chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit said. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The NFL has not commented on the incident and Kamara and Lammons played in the 2022-2023 season.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the

time of the incident.”

The indictment means the criminal case will immediately bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and move to district court. A judge set a court date for March 2.