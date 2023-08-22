GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, on Wednesday, police stopped a potential shooting from happening after arresting a man carrying a firearm on the Grambling State University campus.

Grambling State University police arrested 30-year-old Brad Anthony Woods of Leesville shortly after 11:30 AM. Officers arrested the suspect after receiving a tip that a shooting was allegedly going to take place.

Police were notified that someone was planning to go to Martha Adams Hall, residential housing, with the intention of shooting a student. Officers made contact with Woods outside an entrance to the building.

When officers questioned Woods, he stated that he does not attend Grambling and that there was a gun in his pocket. According to authorities, they recovered a Glock 26 9mm pistol with a loaded 15-round magazine from Woods.

Woods stated to the police that he was visiting his brother and did not want to leave the weapon unattended in his car. A further search of the suspect’s car uncovered an empty 31-round pistol magazine on the front passenger floorboard.

Woods was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for carrying a firearm on school property. His bail amount is not available at this time.