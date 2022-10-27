GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, GSU and its police department say they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors during the 2022 Homecoming Week.

The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On October 13, 2021, at 1:08 AM, the first shooting occurred near Favrot Student Union where the victim was pronounced dead. According to reports, 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm.

Four days later, another shooting took place leaving one victim dead and several people injured. The university then canceled the remaining homecoming festivities. Police arrested Zyheim Butler and Ahmad Green. They were charged with First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

According to Grambling State University’s President, Rick Gallot, the campus will be shut down during a certain time of the day. Police will also change patrol methods and policing practices for different areas on campus.

The University also encourages students, faculty, staff, and alumni to download the G-Safe app to anonymously report suspicious activities to law enforcement. GSU’s homecoming week will take place from Oct. 31, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022.