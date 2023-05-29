SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night.

Around 9:21 p.m., police were called to the scene on the 3700 block of St. Vincent Ave for a major accident. Officials say a man was driving a go-kart north on St. Vincent when a black Pontiac G8 struck him from behind.

The man driving the Pontiac reportedly fled on foot. Police say he was wearing a white shirt and black shorts at the time. There has not yet been an arrest.

The go-kart driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.