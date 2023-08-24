CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City woman was arrested for making unauthorized electronic transactions using a bank account belonging to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from CPSO, 35-year-old Aleshia Williams of Bossier City was arrested after investigators found she used another person’s identity to obtain two credit cards without authorization.

Williams allegedly secured a Discover and a Capital One Credit card and used a routing number assigned to a CPSO account to make her credit card payments. CPSO Detective Roosevelt Tadlock said they traced three electronic payments made from the sheriff’s office’s account totaling more than $5,500.

She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one felony count of access device fraud.

The sheriff’s office said they have received $5,698.91 in restitution.