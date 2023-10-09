BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four Bossier Parish men were arrested for sex crimes involving juveniles.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department, detectives discovered Tony McKinnie of Farmville exchanged nude images with a juvenile on multiple occasions.

An arrest warrant was issued, and McKinnie was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Oklahoma on August 28 and transferred to the Bossier Max for Booking.

McKinney was charged with 3 counts of indecent behavior with Juveniles, and his bond is set at $300,000.

Vance Taylor of Bossier Parish is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile under 16.

Herman Aldrich Jr., 39. (Source: BPSO)

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued, and Taylor was arrested and booked into the Bossier Max on September 14.

Taylor faces a charge of indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond was set at $25,000.00.

Herman Aldrich Jr. of Bossier City was arrested on September 22 after evidence was received during an ongoing investigation, which led to Aldrich being charged with intentional exposure to AIDs.

Aldrich is currently housed at the Bossier Max.

Danny Pruitt, 76. (Source: BPSO)

Danny Pruitt of Bossier City is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with two juveniles under 16. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued, and Pruitt was arrested on September 27 and booked into the Bossier Max.

Pruitt was Charged with molestation of juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond was set at $450,000.

“Bossier Parish is not immune from crimes such as the ones perpetrated by these suspects. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue and arrest those who want to harm our children through the use of skillful investigators and cutting-edge technology”, said Sheriff Julian Whittington.