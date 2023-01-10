Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.

Kevin Carr, 20 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Ishmael-Edwards-20 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

After the car crashed, four armed suspects ran from the car. K-9 “Barry” found the three suspects hiding under a house in the 2900 block of Hardy Street. One suspect was treated for minor injuries sustained during capture.

Shreveport police K-9 Barry (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A fourth suspect was captured in the 2900 block of Penick Street and forcibly entered a residence during his escape.

The suspects were charged as follows:

Kevin Carr, 20, was charged with one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated battery, one count of illegal possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of resisting an officer, one count of resisting an officer, and one count of felony theft.

Ishmael Edwards, 20, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of resisting an officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Charzavien Thomas, 21, was charged with one count of resisting an officer and one count of illegally possessing stolen things.