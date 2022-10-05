TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Texarkana Independent School Teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student during his time there.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Jail records, Brandon Sams, 46 was arrested Friday by the TISD police department on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and improper relationship between an educator and student.

TISD says Sams was employed with them as a band instructor and was terminated on September 26, 2022. The district says they are cooperating with all investigative units looking into the allegations.

“TISD’s foremost priority is to protect our students’ physical, social and emotional well-being at all times,” said a statement released by TISD.

Sams is being held at the Bi-State Jail with a $70,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.