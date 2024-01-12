SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police officer pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Friday.

According to the United States Attorney Western District of Louisiana’s Office, 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Peters pleaded guilty to claims that he abused monies that allowed officers assigned to the Community-Based Crime Reduction Program to work overtime.

The money came from a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice and pays officers at 1.5 times their normal hourly rate for overtime worked.

Information presented showed that between January 2020 and January 2021, Peters and another officer (Officer 1) plotted to defraud SPD by claiming overtime pay for hours they did not work.

Peters was the supervisory officer and would certify that the other officers had worked the dates and times listed on the Report of Overtime. The government also found that Peters would create and submit activity reports that falsely stated that he and Officer 1 were doing patrols in District 3, an area around SPD headquarters.

Peters and Officer 1 were the only officers listed in the report, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. However, neither Peters nor Officer 1 were working overtime for SPD during the reported times.

Peter was found to have submitted overtime reports on over 50 dates, falsely claiming overtime hours worked. In total, federal prosecutors claimed Peters was paid $13,084.74 in overtime pay that he was not entitled to.

At sentencing on May 16, 2024, Peters faces not more than 20 years in federal prison, three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.