SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police officer was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for kicking, tasing, and pistol-whipping a non-violent loitering suspect.

The Office of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice says the evidence at trial established that 37-year-old Dylan Hudson violently beat the suspect during a daytime arrest in Shreveport.

During the arrest, Hudson repeatedly struck the suspect in the head and face.

Police body-worn camera footage also showed several potentially deadly uses of force, including striking the man in the head with a loaded pistol, tasing him at the base of the skull, and kicking him in the face.

Other officers testified the suspect was non-violent throughout the entire arrest and that Hudson’s repeated violations of training and policy created a danger not only to the suspect, but to others as well.

“This defendant’s use of force was grossly excessive, inhumane and potentially fatal. The defendant repeatedly hit a nonviolent suspect in the head, kicked him in the face, tased him multiple times and pistol-whipped him in the head,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“When an officer so grievously abuses the authority entrusted to him by his community, the Justice Department will respond with the full force of the law.”

Hudson was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was convicted earlier this year after a four-day trial.

The case was investigated by the FBI New Orleans Field Office.