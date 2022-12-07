SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former officer with the Monroe Police Department was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison Wednesday for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.

Jared Preston Desadier, now 44, was a Monroe police officer when he was arrested in July 2020 on state charges involving Timothy Williams. Desadier was accused of beating up Williams in April 2020 after he tried to run from police and then surrendered. Williams claimed Desardier punched and kicked him in the head and face while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

According to federal prosecutors, Desadier claimed he had not touched or harmed Williams, and blamed his injuries on a fall.

A federal grand jury indicted Desadier in October on charges of willfully depriving an individual of his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure and witness tampering after he allegedly attempted to cover it up when Williams complained to a supervisor.

Desadier pleaded guilty in July to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. He faced a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Wednesday’s sentence adds up to six and a half years plus two years of supervised release.

According to Desadire’s plea agreement, on April 21, 2020, officers of the Monroe Police Department, including Desadier, conducted a field interview with the victim in this case. When the victim attempted to run away, Desadier chased after him. The victim eventually stopped running, got on his stomach, and put his hands behind his back. Desadier ran towards the victim and then asked his fellow officer whether the officer’s body-worn camera was recording, and when he was mistakenly told that the cameras were off, he continued to run towards the victim and kicked him in the face.

“The defendant’s decision to callously abuse an arrestee when he thought he wasn’t being watched is an affront to the principles of honesty and integrity that our society expects from law enforcement,” Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristin Clarke said in a statement. “This sentence makes clear that the Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute any officer who believes that the Constitution only applies when the cameras are on.”

“All Americans expect law enforcement officers to continuously abide by the law,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in the statement. “The bedrock of officer and citizen engagement is for the officer to, without exception, act professionally with a goal of deescalating tense situations. Here, this defendant instead decided to criminally escalate the situation by unnecessarily battering the victim. Prosecuting offenses such as these not only benefit society, but also law enforcement because bad police officers who cast a black eye on the profession are eradicated from the law enforcement community. This office will continue to prosecute these types of crimes with a goal of increasing the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

Desadier is due to report to prison in early January.