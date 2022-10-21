SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former city employee who claimed state violations inside the City of Shreveport’s accounting department has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

Ben Hebert, the former city controller, said he reported financial violations to the state that led to an investigative audit. The audit revealed the city failed to pay certain payroll taxes on pensions and retirement funds to the state and federal government. The IRS sent a final notice to the city with the intent to levy more than $250,000 in back taxes. There is also an alleged failure to withhold Medicaid taxes from certain employees’ pay.

The audit also found Mayor Adrian Perkins failed to document some travel expenses, which led to the mayor saying he would pay that money back.

Hebert said he refused to participate in these financial improprieties, and CFO Kasey Brown fired him because of it.

“I am sorry it has come to this in order to get some recognition and some relief after the legislator’s audit report came out, which confirmed what I was talking about and what I reported back in February. I felt vindicated, and it was appropriate to come forward with this lawsuit. I don’t think we have a good administration at the city, and the people deserve better than what they’ve got,” said Hebert.

Shreveport attorney Alison Jones is representing Hebert.

“We’ll be looking for backpay, possibility of front pay, and having compensated for the loss of benefits. Then, of course, if there is a new administration, Mr. Herbert would consider reinstatement as a possible alternative to this lawsuit,” Jones said.

The City of Shreveport says they do not comment on pending litigation.

Hebert shared more about his reasoning for the lawsuit. You can read more about when he first came forward with the major allegations earlier this year here.