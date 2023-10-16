Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee with the Desoto Parish School Board was arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles and child pornography last week.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested Jemartrius C. Mayweather, formerly a teacher and coach with the DeSoto Parish School Board, on October 13.

He is facing charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles.