SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former civilian employee of Barksdale Air Force Base was sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

Christopher Allen-Shinn pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on March 30, 2022.

The charge is the result of an investigation that was launched by the BAFB Office of Special Investigations (OSI) after they received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The reports from NCMEC indicated a Dropbox account registered to a BAFB resident was used to store child pornography in a cloud account. An investigation launched by the Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and OSI reviewed 37 images and forwarded them to NCMEC. OIS confirmed the internet service account used for Dropbox was registered to Allen-Shinn’s residence on BAFB where he was employed as a civilian historian.

Investigators performed a warranted search of his residence on April 16, 2021. Agents identified multiple images of child pornography. Further investigation of his devices revealed he received child pornography from December 2020 to April 2021.

The images included some that Allen-Shinn solicited online from underaged females in exchange for money. He admitted to downloading child pornography and soliciting underage females online for sexually explicit images in exchange for money.

Allen-Shinn was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.