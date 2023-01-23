BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced to prison time for sexually assaulting a 5th-grade girl.

Otis Leroy Allen, 94, of Bossier City, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 when he appeared before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory Monday.

Allen was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor with all but two years suspended. He was ordered three years of supervision following his release from prison. The state of Louisiana secured a permanent protective order that prevents Allen from contacting the victim or her family.

Allen must also pay $5,000 restitution to the victim and the 94-year-old must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Allen was prosecuted by the DA’s Special Victim’s Unit, specifically Assistant District Attorney Ron Christopher Stamps. Allen was defended by Eric Johnson.