SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former president of a cosmetology school was sentenced in federal court according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District.

In September 2022, 41-year-old Janola Massaquoi of Shreveport pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal agency related to a CARES Act loan application.

Massaquoi will serve 12 months and a day in federal prison, she must pay $250,000 in restitution and will serve an additional 3 years of supervised release after her prison sentence is served.