BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Benton County Sheriff’s Office released an affidavit detailing the arrest of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s son, William Asa Hutchinson III.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 13, William was pulled over for speeding, reportedly driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The affidavit says the sheriff’s deputy who stopped William noticed him slurring his words when he would speak and could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

According to the affidavit, the deputy suspected William of driving under the influence of alcohol based on his actions and odor and asked him to exit the vehicle and perform several standard field sobriety tests on the corner of Been Street and SW 18th Street, which he failed.

The affidavit says William was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and the deputy searched William’s car where he found a clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance.

According to the affidavit, the deputy performed a field test on the substance. The test showed a positive result for cocaine.

The affidavit says the deputy also found a Glock 43 9mm handgun in the center console of the car.

According to the affidavit, the deputy then took William to the Centerton Police Department to conduct a breath test and William was then taken to the Benton County Jail.

William was later released on Jan. 15 on a $50,000 bond set by Rogers district Judge Chris Griffin.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was arrested on charges of two counts of refusal to submit to a chemical test; DWI – second offense; Possession of a controlled substance; Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

He is being held without bond at this time. The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years of life in prison.

William was arrested before in 2018 for a DWI and speeding violation.

