PIKE CO., Ark. – A west Arkansas man took a plea deal Wednesday in a case involving child rape and related charges.

Barry Alan Walker, 58, pleaded guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to multiple counts of rape of a minor, computer exploitation of a child, producing and directing child performance and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct. He also pleaded to drug and firearms-related charges

Walker was given multiple life sentences for each of the charges related to child rape and abuse, as well as another life sentence for the drug and firearms charges. He is due for a Thursday court appearance in Clark County on similar charges.

Walker has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since June 9, when multiple charges were brought against him in Pike and Clark counties after police searched his home. During the search, police stated they found evidence that led to accusations that Walker assaulted 31 children in 34 separate incidents.

Police had previously stated that they had recovered a computer hard drive in the search of Walker’s home that contained videos they stated he had made of sexually assaulting children. Online court records state Walker admitted to “molesting multiple juveniles” to police. Records also show Walker also admitted to video-recording his assaults.

Police also recovered several firearms, thousands of homemade child pornography images and several thousand downloaded child pornography images.

Walker once held a physician’s license, which was suspended in 1999 after his conviction for sexual misconduct with a child in Fort Smith.

