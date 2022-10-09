BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A former LSU Foundation employee who was arrested Tuesday, October 4 in connection with a child pornography investigation bailed himself out of jail only to find himself behind bars again that Friday.

According to an official arrest report created by a detective with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, 38-year-old Chase C. Kojis was arrested for the second time Friday, October 7 on allegations of impersonating multiple people online and engaging in illegal, sexually explicit interactions involving minors while online.

The affidavit linked to Kojis’ arrest says he impersonated at least three people online, one of them a 17-year-old girl, and pretended to be each victim during sexually-based online chats with adult men.

Detectives add that Kojis engaged in illegal activities while on the job at the LSU Foundation and used the institution’s equipment to do so.

According to the affidavit, investigators also found images of child pornography and animals being sexually abused on Kojis’ cellphone.

This Friday, he was arrested on charges that include four counts of online impersonation (felony), one count of the unauthorized use of a wireless router system; pornography involving juveniles (felony), and four counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

In light of the expanded allegations made against Kojis, BRProud has reached out to LSU for comment.