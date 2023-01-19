NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday evening, officials say a brazen burglar took a fire truck from a Powhatan fire station.

Detectives are searching for a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck with “Fire Protection Dist. 10 Powhatan, La” gold emblems on both doors. The truck has Louisiana License Plate# 266061, a light bar, and a spotlight.

A deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday after officials received a call reporting the burglary. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a suspect had forced entry through a door into the department.

Authorities do not know in which direction the truck traveled.

NPSO says the truck was last seen on Jan. 15. It’s valued at $204,000. Officials entered the fire truck into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

If you see the truck, contact local law enforcement or the NPSO at (318) 352-6432 or (318) 357-7851.