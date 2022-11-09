SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B.

Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party at his house.

However, that quickly changed when he saw his home was unrecognizable.

“Not only was the door kicked in, there was a fire started in my laundry room, a fire started in the den, and a fire started in the hallway where the A.C. Unit monitor is at,” Lee said.

Lee, who purchased the house three years ago, said he thinks the fire was intentional but doesn’t know for certain if it was politically motivated.

“Police asked me if I had any enemies, did you have any run-ins with anybody?”

He said, thankfully, he was in the process of renovating the home, so the place was pretty much empty. He was just starting to move back some of his belongings.

“So, whoever attempted to intimidate or scare that’s not going to happen.”

Lee said initially the plan was to go back home this month, but now the date is to be determined.