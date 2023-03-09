Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another arrest was made in the skating palace parking lot shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Tyniece Haley Sunday evening.

Shreveport police were notified at 8:06 p.m. on Sunday, and at least 15 SPD units responded to the shooting outside of Hot Wheels of Wonder.

Tristin Thomas, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 8, for one count of 2nd-degree murder. Booking records state the suspect was recorded on surveillance armed with a handgun, exiting a vehicle, approaching the victim, and firing multiple shots. The 18-year-old victim was struck once in the head.

But according to Shreveport City Jail booking records, a second suspect 19-year-old Natoya Dixon also armed herself with a handgun and met at the pre-arranged time and location with the intent to fight. The second suspect allegedly physically fought with others and discharged her weapon multiple times. The victim was fatally shot.

Dixon was arrested, for one count of 2nd-degree murder, in connection to the case.

Shreveport Police Department Violent Crimes Unit detectives responded to the shooting in the 5100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Hot Wheels Skating Palace on Sunday, where they learned the victim met with others to fight in the parking lot of the skating rink after the business had closed. A brief physical altercation occurred, and the 18-year-old victim was shot and later pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.

The owner of the Shreveport skating palace says he’s still processing the young woman’s death.

“It hits close to home, you know,” he told KTAL. “I hate it.”