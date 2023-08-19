SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for narcotics possession on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

A media release said 46-year-old Michael Duncan was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release at the sentencing. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on November 4, 2022.

The guilty plea and subsequent sentencing came after a search of two Vivian residences rented by Duncan on August 10, 2022. DEA agents obtained the search warrants after receiving direct evidence that Duncan had supplied methamphetamine during three undercover buys in July and August 2022.

The narcotics that were supplied by Duncan were sent to the crime lab where analysis confirmed it was methamphetamine.

During the warranted searches of both residences, agents found a large amount of meth inside an oven in one house and seized a backpack from the second that contained cocaine, meth, crack, marijuana, and methamphetamine tablets. $5,000 in U.S. currency was also seized by agents. All of the contraband that was seized were sent to the crime lab and tests confirmed they were narcotics.