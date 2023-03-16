SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that left a man dead late Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Jim Bell Road, north of Campti, La., around 11:12 p.m. to find a man dead inside a home. His nephew told deputies that he went to check on his uncle, 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey, and found the door breached. He says he found his uncle lying unresponsive on the floor.

Shreveport business owner killed in Campti (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies find vehicle of Shreveport business owner killed in Campti (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Hailey’s maroon 2015 Ford F-350 pickup truck was missing. The NPSO put out a BOLO on the truck.

The coroner says Hailey died at the scene from blunt and sharp force trauma. His body was taken to a Shreveport Forensic Pathologist’s Office for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle on Tauzin Island Rd. in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches. Deputies discovered the vehicle was Hailey’s missing truck.

Sheriff Wright stated, “our detectives in conjunction with assistance from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and Northwest La. Crime Lab are working tirelessly in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless crime of violence.”

Hailey owned Fat Daddy’s Crawfish in Shreveport and previously owned Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Texas St. in Natchitoches.

If you have any information, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 357-7830. You can also report a tip anonymously to the Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through the P3 Tips app. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.