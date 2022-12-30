VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of the Vivian teen shot to death Thursday in a dispute between two groups says his family is struggling to deal with the loss while they remember a talented and funny young man.

Corterion Collins, Jr. had his whole life ahead of him. He was a senior and athlete at North Caddo High School. His life was cut short at the age of 17 around noon on Thursday when he was fatally shot.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, about 20 rounds of shots were fired amid a dispute between the two groups on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street in Vivian.

Three people have since been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

“Naturally I’m hurt, I’m torn, but at the end of the day, my son lived a good life,“ said Corterion’s father, Cortez M. Collins Sr.

Cortez Collins, Sr. says his son Corterion was an aspiring rap artist who went by the name of “Tootie.” (Album cover courtesy: Collins family)

Cortez says Corterion was a basketball player and an aspiring rap star who went by the name of “Tootie.”

“He has made a great impact on their lives in some kind of way to laughter or being a comedian, so it’s never a dull moment.”

Warren Williams is an officer with the Vivian Police Department and a School Resource Officer at North Caddo HS. He says Corterion had an amazing spirit.

“He was a good young man. He was in church. He was actually a community role model with the other kids like that,“ Williams said.

Williams was at the scene where Corterion was killed and knows first-hand how the teen’s death is affecting the community.

“Even officers around the police department, we’re feeling devastated about his passing.”

Now, more than ever, the teen’s father is begging the community to stop the violence.

“Every action don’t deserve a reaction,” pleaded Cortez. “So, I want to be able to inspire this generation to not just let the end result be gun violence.“

Williams is also urging the adults in the community to hold the youth accountable.

“If you see them out doing something that they not supposed to be doing, tell them you’re wrong to put the guns down. It’s not the way to go.”