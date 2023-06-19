SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called about a shooting in the 6200 block of South Inwood Road just after midnight on June 17.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from an apparent drive-by shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are asking for assistance from the community to help solve the investigation.

If anybody has information they believe could be helpful in solving this case, they are asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.