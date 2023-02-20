SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say another juvenile is responsible for the fatal shooting of an East Texas teenager Saturday.

At 5:45 p.m. officers were called to the scene on the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy. Service Rd. near the Magnolia Charter School during the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Kip Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that Kip and his friends came to Shreveport to enjoy the parade. Witnesses told police that during the parade the group began to horseplay, chasing one another around the vehicle they arrived in with plastic swords.

Officials say during this a 16-year-old obtained a handgun and fired a single shot, striking Kip. Multiple witnesses were present.

Officers detained the juvenile suspect. The investigation into Kip’s death is ongoing.

The Shreveport Police Department is asking anyone with footage or information on the shooting to contact them at (318) 673-7300.