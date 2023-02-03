HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday.

Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.

Bowie County Deputies arrived on the scene to assist. Boyd shot three rounds at the officers but no one was injured. Assistance from the hostage and the negotiating team spoke to Boyd for about an hour.

After hours of attempting to allow Boyd to surrender, Texarkana SWAT arrived on the scene. Gassing the home to move in they heard a muffled gunshot. When SWAT entered the home they found Boyd attempted to take his own life.

Lifenet is on the scene working to provide medical assistance.

SWEPCO representatives say the employees were able to escape safely and were uninjured.

“We’re deeply concerned by today’s events, and our heartfelt thanks go out to the local emergency response crews for being on scene and working to de-escalate the situation,” said Amanda Keeney, Director of Corporate Communications for SWEPCO. “Each day, and no matter the weather, our brave crews work tirelessly to keep power on for the communities we call home.”