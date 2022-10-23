TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online.

According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:

Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup

Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas

Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler

Jeremy Martin, 42, of Dekalb

Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup (mugshot unavailable)

Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville (mugshot unavailable)

DPS said that Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Longview Police Department, Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the Texas Highway Patrol all helped in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, according to authorities. We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.