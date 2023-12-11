NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials will dismiss students at Natchitoches Junior High-Frankie Ray Jackson School and LP Vaughn Elementary early due to a bomb threat Monday morning.

School representatives said both campuses have been evacuated, and law enforcement is investigating the threat.

All students, faculty and staff are safe, according to the Natchitoches Parish School Board. Parents who would like to pick up their child can do so starting at 10:15 a.m. Children who ride the bus will be taken home beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Law enforcement officers and school officials are working closely and will update parents once the investigation is concluded.