SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man suspected in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old man at the end of May was arrested after engaging police in a standoff according to Shreveport police.

Police identified Jimitri Duane Johnson as the driver responsible for the crash in the 3700 block of Saint Vincent Avenue.

Crash investigators believe that Williams was assisting a man in fixing a flat tire on his dirt bike and tried to make a U-turn in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a 2009 Pontiac G8. The driver of the Pontiac fled the crash scene on foot and the vehicle was reported stolen by the owner. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

A warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest for one count of felony hit and run.

Early Thursday SPD investigators, the warrants unit, Community Response Unit, K9 Unit, and the Shreveport City Marshal’s Warrants Unit arrested Johnson at his home.

According to police, Johnson engaged them in a brief standoff and tried to shield himself using a baby in an effort to stop officers from making the arrest.

Neither Johnson nor the baby was harmed as police placed him under arrest. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail on the warrants following interviews with case investigators.