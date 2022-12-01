SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion will serve two life sentences, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson will serve two life terms for slaying Ashley Williams, 27, and Huey Leonard, 37, on November 19, 2016. Shreveport police were called to the 4000 block of Crosby Street in Shreveport. They were found in Williams’ Nissan Versa, rear-ended, and knocked into a ditch. Both individuals were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Leonard died on the scene but was able to describe the vehicle that Anderson was driving. Williams was brought to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Anderson will serve the sentences consecutively without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of the sentence.