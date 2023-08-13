SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shooting Saturday at a business in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood claimed the lives of two men.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting at a business on the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard around 4:55 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and collected evidence from the scene. Because this is an active investigation, officials said they will not release further information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact detectives at (318) 673-7300 #3 or submit a tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 or more for information about the shooting.