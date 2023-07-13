SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – United States Attorney Brandon Brown held a community forum to discuss ways to combat instances of hate targeting LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The Department of Justice announced a nationwide initiative in September 2022 to combat hate crimes. United States Attorney Merrick Garland said at the time “investigating and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for the DOJ.”

United Against Hate Community Outreach Program was created to bring public awareness to and emphasize the need to report instances of hate as well as hate crimes.

The program brings community leaders, federal, state, and local law enforcement together to help inform the public on how to better understand and properly report these crimes.

Sessions included:

defining hate crimes versus hate incidents

the importance of reporting unlawful acts of hate

options for responding to hate incidents when they don’t rise to a federal or state crime

distinguishing unlawful conduct and protected First Amendment activity – which includes identifying protected speech versus speech that advocates violence or encourages people to commit hate crimes.

One event was held in Lafayette, the second was at LSU Shreveport on June 29. Panelists included law enforcement, LGBTQIA+ advocates, academics, trans advocates and others.

“The United Against Hate program is another tool in our toolkit that we will use to

try and eradicate hate in our district. It is my understanding that there are multiple unsolved transgender homicides and assaults in this district. There is a natural hesitation of persons that may have information concerning these crimes to engage with law enforcement, but we want to extend the olive branch. Every person in the Western District of Louisiana, and everywhere for that matter, deserves to live in a community where they do not have to be fearful of being harassed or attacked because of their color, gender identification, sexual preference, or religious beliefs. This is another civil rights related event that we have sponsored that has led to more open discussion and awareness concerning these issues that plague our communities today.” United States Attorney Louisiana Western District, Brandon B. Brown

According to FBI data from 2021, hate-fueled incidents against the LGBTQIA+ community was up 70 percent and hate crimes against transgender people is up 15 percent from the previous year.

“With the continuous rise of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric spreading across our state and

country, we can only expect an increase in related hate crimes,” Peyton Rose Michelle,

Executive Director of Louisiana Trans Advocates said. “I’m grateful that the DOJ is invested in

ensuring that our community knows their safety is a priority and ensuring they know the

importance of reporting hate crimes. And as a leader, I’m grateful to know I have a trusted

resource to support my community when they share with me that they’ve experienced the

trauma of a hate crime.”

Hate incidents and crimes or any civil rights complaint can be reported directly to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI, the New Orleans FBI Headquarters at 504-816-3000, or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.