SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man prosecutors say was running a pit bull dogfighting ring in his backyard was sentenced by a federal judge, according to the United States Attorney.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Charles Calvin Akins of Many was arrested on January 19 after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms searched his home.

When agents searched the home, they found 15 pit bulls in Akins’ backyard. The dogs were chained close to one another but not within range to bite one another. Each dog also had access to a small wooden structure. The wooden structures were surrounded by a circular path which prosecutors referred to as a “chain path.”

A shed also housed a homemade treadmill with a dog-sized running belt made of wood slats.

According to court testimony, dog fighters use treadmills to train and condition their dogs.

Investigators searched another shed and found a pistol, a large toolbox containing a large metal spring device, a metal scale, animal medications, several heavy metal chains, metal stakes, a dog-breeding device, and numerous carpet pieces.

Dog fighters commonly use all of the items seized by law enforcement to train and strengthen their dog’s bite, weigh game dogs as they train and prepare them for upcoming fights, and strength condition game dogs.

Animal fighters commonly use the pieces of carpet found by investigators to line fight pits and provide traction for game dogs.

Akins admitted to owning and keeping 15 dogs at his home and the dog fighting equipment found during the search. He also admitted to keeping the dogs to fight them. The fights usually consisted of two animals for sport, betting, or entertainment.

“Dog fighting is not only against the law, but an inhumane way of treating animals,”

said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Individuals who participate in this type of activity

should be aware that it is illegal to participate or wager in dog or cock fights. This office will

continue to work with federal and local law enforcement agencies to put a stop to this kind of

activity in the Western District of Louisiana.”

Akins pleaded guilty to possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting venture and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

The dogs were seized by ATF agents and given behavioral and medical assessments. Multiple dogs had scars and wounds around the back legs, neck and rear. The dogs also displayed dog-aggressive behavior toward other dogs.