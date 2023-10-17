NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint on Monday, Oct. 16, according to the District Attorney’s Office communication team.
Williams’ team stated the incident happened as he was helping his mother into a vehicle. Neither of them were harmed during the crime.
Williams thanked the New Orleans Police Department for its response to the incident.
This is a developing story and WGNO will release more information as it becomes available.
