Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the Bi-State Jail after being arrested in connection to a cold case that a Texarkana Texas Police Department investigator recently cracked.

Darren King, 28, was arrested after new evidence was investigated by TTPD Detective Thomas Shaddix, who worked on the cold case from 2018 in his “spare” time between cases. The TTPD said Shaddix recently discovered the new evidence after looking at the investigation with a fresh perspective.

King’s arrest stems back to a cold case from March 28, 2018, when John Neal’s body was found in a car on the side of the road in the 4200 block of Findley Street. Neal was shot multiple times. The vehicle where his body was found had been set on fire.

Neal’s family reported him missing the day before his body was found. Officials were told that Neal went missing after he left to meet someone.

King is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond.